LOCALTRENDING

Lasara Student Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In School

jsalinasBy 30 views
0

A Lasara school student is jailed for bringing a loaded handgun to school. Willacy County sheriff’s deputies were called to the school Tuesday on a report of a student with a handgun.

Deputies detained Carlos Raul Martinez and during a search of his backpack, found a loaded 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun – that had the serial number filed off.

Martinez is jailed on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and possessing a controlled substance. It’s not clear who reported the gun and officials have not said at which school Martinez was arrested.

US Climate Envoy John Kerry Visits Mexico Amid Power Clash

Previous article

Lawyers File Motion In Cameron County To Stop Execution Of Lucio

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL