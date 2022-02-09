Lasara Student Arrested For Having Loaded Gun In School

A Lasara school student is jailed for bringing a loaded handgun to school. Willacy County sheriff’s deputies were called to the school Tuesday on a report of a student with a handgun.

Deputies detained Carlos Raul Martinez and during a search of his backpack, found a loaded 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun – that had the serial number filed off.

Martinez is jailed on charges of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and possessing a controlled substance. It’s not clear who reported the gun and officials have not said at which school Martinez was arrested.