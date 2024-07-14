Last-Ditch Appeal Expected After Parole Board Denies Clemency For Ruben Gutierrez

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Attorneys for a condemned killer from Brownsville are expected to make a last-ditch appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution set for Tuesday.

The appeal would come days after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied an application for clemency for Ruben Gutierrez. His attorneys had requested the board commute Gutierrez’s death sentence to a lesser penalty or issue a 90-day reprieve of execution.

The appeal attorneys maintain that Gutierrez was not inside the victim’s mobile home when two other men robbed her, and beat and stabbed her to death September 5th 1998. Killed was 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison.

Tuesday July 16th is the fourth execution date that’s been set for Gutierrez who was spared lethal injections in 2019, 2020, and 2021.