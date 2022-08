FILE - Police and other first responders work the scene where a tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants was found on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - Police and other first responders work the scene where a tractor-trailer containing suspected migrants was found on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The last victim who was found in a big rig with dozens of illegal immigrants in Texas is out of the hospital. More than 50 people died in the incident while many others were rushed to the emergency room.

A federal grand jury in San Antonio indicted both the driver and his alleged helper. They remain behind bars and could face the death penalty if found guilty of federal smuggling charges.