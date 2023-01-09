Latest California Storm Brings Floods, Slides, Power Outages

(AP) — Californians are grappling with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms wallops the state with more rain on the way.

The storm shuttered schools Monday, toppled trees and left tens of thousands without power. Evacuation orders were issued for about 32,000 people in Santa Cruz County because of swollen rivers and creeks.

Residents of the tiny, flooded community of Felton had generators ready. Video shows a neighborhood flooded with muddy water surging up to a stop sign. Mudslides blocked roads, and officials urged residents to stay home. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration to assist storm response and relief efforts.