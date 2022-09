The latest COVID booster shots should be widely available soon after approval by the FDA and CDC.

Dr. Richard Besser told ABC This Week he is very confident that the boosters will be extremely effective in combating virus subvariants. Besser is a former acting director of the CDC.

He advised Americans to get the latest booster and a flu shot as soon as possible. Some top U.S. health officials are forecasting a nasty flu season this year.