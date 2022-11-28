LOCAL

Latest Lighthouse Renovation Project Ready To Be Showcased

jsalinasBy
Photo courtesy Texas Historical Commission Web Page

For the first time in 117 years, a beacon will again shine from the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse.

A reproduction of the original glass lens has been installed in the lantern room and a 1,000-watt lamp has been mounted inside – all for the purpose of giving visitors a glimpse of what things were like when the lighthouse was guiding ships in the Gulf of Mexico in the mid to late 1800’s. The effort was a project of the Texas Historical Commission which oversees the 170-year-old lighthouse.

The project will be dedicated in a public ceremony Friday December 9th, and an open house at the Port Isabel Lighthouse State Historic Site will continue through Saturday.

