Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding on to his lead ahead of the November elections. That’s according to the latest polling, done by The Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler.

Abbott has a seven-point advantage over his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke. That’s unchanged from May. Those polled gave the Republican governor high marks for handing the state’s economy. However, two-thirds say that elected officials are not doing enough to stop mass shootings.