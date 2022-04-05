Latest Round Of Storms Leaves Damage, Power Outages In South

(AP) — The latest round of storms to pound the South prompted a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what forecasters said could be two days of violent weather in the region. More than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning from eastern Texas to southern Mississippi after storms.

Forecasters say isolated areas could receive as much as 5 inches of rain, bringing the risk of flash flooding and softening the ground so that even more trees are likely to blow down.

The threat of damaging weather will move to the north on Wednesday, with severe storms possible from western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas.