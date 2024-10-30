Latest State-Funded Border Wall Segment To Be Built On Starr County Farm Land

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The state of Texas is buying up a huge chunk of Rio Grande Valley farm land to build another portion of its border wall. Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham says another 1-1/2 miles of the state’s border wall will be going up in Starr County.

The new wall will be built west of La Grulla within a couple of miles of where the very first section of the Texas-funded border wall was built as part of the state’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative.

A news release did not say how much the Texas General Land Office paid for the land. Currently, row crops like cotton, sorghum, sunflowers, corn, and onions are being farmed there but Buckingham maintains that despite the construction, the wall and the crops will be able to coexist. Construction is set to begin in December.