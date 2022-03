Latvian President Egils Levits speaks to Latvian troops during his visit to Adazi Military base in Kadaga, Latvia, Tuesday, March. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Latvian President Egils Levits speaks to Latvian troops during his visit to Adazi Military base in Kadaga, Latvia, Tuesday, March. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

The Latvian President says the establishment of a more permanent military presence along NATO borders is necessary amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Egils Levits said that the buildup would send a clear message to President Putin about further aggression beyond Ukraine. He also welcomed the arrival of American troops and aircraft into his country. A former Soviet state, Latvia shares a 130-mile border with Russia.