You need to be 21-years old to buy a beer and, pretty soon, a similar restriction will be slapped on nitrous oxide in Texas.

The restrictions on laughing gas are supported by the Texas Medical Association. Dr. Marjan Linnell says, like vaping juice, there are now cannisters of nitrous oxide that come in flavors. She says it’s a direct ploy to get kids addicted.

The proposed legislation includes exemptions for doctors and restaurants, which use it to make whipped cream.