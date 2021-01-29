Launch Of Starship Prototype From Boca Chica Delayed Again

SpaceX scrubbed Friday’s test launch of its latest Starship prototype from Boca Chica Beach. No official reason has been given, but on Thursday the launch of the SN9 was called off after it did not receive FAA approval.

The delay prompted a nasty tweet from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who said the FAA’s system for approving space tests was “broken.”

The FAA says it continues to work with SpaceX to resolve outstanding safety issues, although it did not elaborate. The next launch attempt could take place Monday.