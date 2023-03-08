Law Enforcement Across The Valley Beefing Up Operations For Spring Break

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

It’s Spring Break time and that means a much larger contingent of law enforcement officers on South Padre Island – many you will see and some you will not.

South Padre Island Police have enlisted as partners Cameron County sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Even agents with the federal Homeland Security Department are assisting in efforts to maintain control of the beach and bar crowds.

In addition, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be conducting sting operations in convenience stores and nightclubs to prevent underage spring breakers from buying booze. You may also notice more police cars on the roadways They’re watching for drunk drivers.