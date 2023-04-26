Law Enforcement Assisting Border Patrol As Migrant Numbers Rise

Local law enforcement is assisting the U.S. Border Patrol due to the rising number of migrants entering the Rio Grande Valley.

The Border Patrol sector chief says about a thousand migrants a day are crossing into areas like Brownsville. That’s led to a request by the Border Patrol for help from the Brownsville Police Department. Officers are reportedly helping the federal agency keep track of asylum seekers and other groups to make sure they go where they’re supposed to.

The current increase is being blamed on the upcoming end to Title 42, a pandemic policy that allowed the government to keep border crossers from entering the United States.