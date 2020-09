President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Washington, as he returns from a campaign rally in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The FBI and Secret Service are investigating after a letter containing the deadly poison ricin was intercepted before reaching the White House.

Authorities say it was addressed to Trump and was detected at an off-site screening facility tested earlier this week. Two tests confirmed its presence. Investigators are working to determine who mailed the letter.