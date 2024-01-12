Law Enforcement Takes Over Park In Eagle Pass

Law enforcement officers have taken over a park in the border town of Eagle Pass in a move to prevent people from illegally crossing the border.

The mayor of Eagle Pass says the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard sealed off Shelby Park on Wednesday. The mayor says he’s been told the park will remain closed indefinitely to prevent large groups from crossing the Rio Grande into Texas.

The closure will force the cancellation of a weekend ceremony to remember those who died last year trying to cross the southern border.