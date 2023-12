Three south Texas Congressman are asking the government to find a way to stop Mexico from banning gasoline imports.

Representatives Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar and Dan Crenshaw all signed a letter to US trade officials asking for intervention. Mexico is not allowing dozens of petroleum products to come into their country. They say it’s in response to cartels intercepting those shipments.

The congressmen say the ban is in violation of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed in 2020.