NATIONAL

Lawmakers Announce ‘framework’ On Bill To Keep Gov’t Open

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they've reached agreement on a "framework" that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’ve reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown.

Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown.

The two chambers are expected this week to pass a short-term measure to keep the government running until Dec. 23, which should give negotiators time to complete work on the full-year spending bill.

 

China Won’t Report Asymptomatic COVID Cases In Further Shift

Previous article

Peru’s New Government Gives Military New Power Amid Protests

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL