Lawmakers Attempt To Revive Nationwide Eviction Moratorium

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2021, file photo Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., flanked by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., right, speaks to the press after it was announced that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington. Several progressive lawmakers, including Bush, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Progressive lawmakers have introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium that lapsed last month.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri say their bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to COVID-19. It would remain in effect until 60 days after a public health emergency is declared.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority at the end of August allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.