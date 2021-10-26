Lawmakers Demand Answers On Puppy Research

Several lawmakers are supporting an effort to find out why taxpayer money is being used to fund research on beagle puppies.

Florida Representatives Carlos Jimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar are among two dozen lawmakers demanding answers about the drug tests being performed on dogs.

The letter expresses concerns for what it calls reports of “costly, cruel and unnecessary” taxpayer-funded experiments on the animals. The letter was addressed to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.