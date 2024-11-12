TEXAS

Lawmakers File Bills

jsalinasBy
The Texas State Legislature begins in January but, starting today, lawmakers can pre-file bills.

The first one to be submitted is a proposal to ban illegal immigrants from being eligible for in-state tuition. Others that have been filed would spend taxpayer dollars on free, full-day Pre-K programs and add ethnic studies to the list of topics that school kids could take.

There’s even a bill that would eliminate property taxes. But, with a new comptrollers report of declining sales tax revenues, that become more difficult.

