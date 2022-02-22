Lawmakers Give Putin Permission To Use Force Outside Russia

Ukrainian servicemen scan belongings of people crossing from Ukrainian government controlled areas to pro-Russian separatists' controlled territory in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Russia says its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. The statement Tuesday further raises the stakes amid Western fears that Moscow could follow up to Monday’s recognition of rebel regions with a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — Russian lawmakers have authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country. That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.

Several European leaders said Russian troops rolled into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the deployment was. Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops were fighting in the region. Moscow always denied that.

Members of the upper house voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Putin to use military force outside Russia. Shortly after, Putin laid out three conditions to end the crisis that has threatens to plunge Europe back into war.