Lawmakers Hold Hearing On AI In Military

Lawmakers are examining the role artificial intelligence will play in warfare. AI experts testified before a House subcommittee today.

Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, told Congress members the new era of war will be dominated by AI and the nation that can rapidly integrate the technology into its military forces will win. He stressed that China is investing much more than the U.S. on AI military applications, calling it China’s “Apollo program.”

AI has become a hot topic on Capitol Hill in recent months, with leaders scrambling to develop a regulatory framework for the rapidly advancing tech. The Senate held a classified all-senators briefing on AI last week.