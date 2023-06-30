Lawmakers React To SCOTUS Debt Forgiveness Ruling

Top lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the ruling shows the quote “callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court,” and said the Biden administration has other legal routes for debt cancellation.

Republicans meanwhile applauded the high court’s ruling. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the 87-percent of Americans without student loans are no longer forced to pay for the 13-percent who do.