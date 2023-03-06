Lawmakers See Smuggling Route

Another group of lawmakers is touring the Texas border. It’s led by Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, who says illegal immigration has spiked after a small downturn in January. This latest tour comes as rhetoric over the issue is heating up.

A Maryland woman was murdered by an MS-13 gang member, who snuck across the border into Texas. Prominent Republicans are demanding answers from the head of Homeland Security regarding the suspect’s detention status. He is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and rape.