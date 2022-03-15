Lawmakers Send Texas-Styled Abortion Bill To Idaho Governor

The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to Republican Gov. Brad Little's desk. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

(AP) — Legislation aimed at banning abortions in Idaho after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing potential family members to sue a doctor who performs one is heading to the governor. T

he House voted 51-14 on Monday to approve the legislation modeled after a Texas law that the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to remain in place until a court challenge is decided. Opponents of the Idaho legislation say it’s unconstitutional, and six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant.

Republican Gov. Brad Little last year signed a similar so-called “fetal heartbeat” measure into law, but it hasn’t taken effect because it needs a favorable federal court ruling.