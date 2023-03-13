Lawmakers Want Travel Advisory Issued About Mexico’s Counterfeit Pills

Two Democrats in Congress want the State Department to issue a travel advisory warning Americans about Mexico’s counterfeit pills.

Edward Markey of Massachusetts and David Trone of Maryland are pointing to an investigation by the Los Angeles Times into Mexican pharmacies. It shows more than 70-percent of pills sold to the newspaper’s investigators were contaminated by fentanyl, methamphetamine or other powerful drugs.

Experts say life-threatening drugs have become a major issue as growing numbers of Americans cross the border each year to buy cheaper medications.