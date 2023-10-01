Lawsuit Aims To Remove Harris County Judge Hidalgo

Five people are suing to have Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo from office. The suit filed Friday aims to remove Hidalgo from office just days before she is scheduled to return to work after two months of leave for inpatient mental health treatment.

The lawsuit argues that Hidalgo isn’t able to do her work because of health concerns. The Harris County Judge’s Office spokesperson called the petition “meritless and an absolute joke.” Spokesperson Brandon Marshall said Hidalgo is looking forward to returning to the office on Monday.

Hidalgo was reelected in 2022 as the chief executive of the biggest county in Texas. She’s seen as a rising star in Democratic politics and has been steadily criticized by Republicans.