LOCAL

Lawsuit Alleging Voter Registration Burdens Names Cameron County

By 294 views
0

A voting rights group is suing four county elections administrators in Texas, including in Cameron County, claiming their signature policies make it harder to vote.

The group Vote.Org says the four counties require a pen-on-paper signature in order to register to vote instead of allowing an electronic signature when registering online. As the Brownsville Herald reports, the group’s lawsuit states the so-called “wet signature” rule creates an unnecessary roadblock for people with limited access to computers and printers.

The federal lawsuit names the elections administrators of Cameron, Bexar, Travis, and Dallas counties, and asks the court to declare the wet signature rule a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.AW

COVID-19 Derails Texas Democrats Lobbying In Washington

Previous article

COVID-19 Cases In US Triple Over 2 Weeks Amid Misinformation

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL