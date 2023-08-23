Lawsuit Claims Civil, Human Rights Violations Under Operation Lone Star

The ACLU of Texas has filed a new lawsuit claiming the state’s border security initiative is violating basic due process rights.

The legal action is being brought on behalf of four undocumented immigrants from Mexico who the lawsuit says were jailed for weeks after they had served their time for trespassing, or the charges were dropped.

The men had been arrested by local authorities after crossing the border illegally then walking across private ranchlands, which constitutes trespassing under Operation Lone Star.

The ACLU is suing the sheriffs of Kinney and Val Verde counties, and the wardens of the Briscoe and Segovia state prisons, claiming “due process is at most an afterthought.”