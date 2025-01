A San Antonio woman is suing the Bill Miller Barbecue chain for serving her a container full of scalding sauce. The lawsuit suggests that Genesis Monita spilled some on her legs and received second-degree burns. She’s seeking one-million dollars in damages, claiming negligence.

The workers, she says, did not warn her that the sauce was hot. Attorneys for the restaurant said in court that they paid the bill for her trip to a med clinic, but she never cashed the check.