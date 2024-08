Texas’s near-total ban on abortions is facing a new lawsuit today. Two woman are suing after their doctors refused to treat their ectopic pregnancies in Texas.

The lawsuit argues that the physicians were so intimidated by the risk they could be jailed for violating the state’s abortion law that they refused to perform even protected abortions.

A federal appeals court recently ruled that Texas hospitals cannot be forced to provide abortions, even when a woman’s life is in danger.