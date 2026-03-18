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The deadline for Texas families to apply for private school vouchers is being pushed back. A federal judge has extended the application period until the end of the month. This is due to a lawsuit over the exclusion of Islamic schools from the School Choice program.

Four Muslim families have filed suit, arguing state leaders discriminated against their religion. The state’s comptroller says the ban is legal, pointing to the governor’s designation of both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terror Organizations

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