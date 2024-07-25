Lawsuit Filed Against Suspected Drunk Driver, Restaurant Following Edinburg Crash That Killed 4

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Relatives of four family members killed in a violent 2-vehicle crash in Edinburg a year ago are now suing the suspected drunk driver who caused the deadly wreck. The lawsuit names 46-year-old Sheng Li Jiang, as well as the Surfing Crab restaurant in McAllen where Jiang had been drinking.

The night of July 24th 2023, Jiang was driving north on Jackson Road when he veered into opposite lane north of Canton Road and plowed his pickup truck head-on into a minivan, killing two women, a 10-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl. Jiang was severely injured in the crash and is now paralyzed and bedridden. He is facing four counts of intoxication manslaughter but has yet to be formally charged because he hasn’t been authorized for medical release.

In an interview with the McAllen Monitor, Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios indicated he’s reluctant to arraign Jiang because the county and its taxpayers would then be responsible for his required care. Currently, Jiang’s family is taking care of his medical needs.