Lawsuit Filed Over Violent Arrest Outside Arkansas Store

FILE - Randal Worcester walks out of the Crawford County Justice Center in Van Buren, Ark., on Aug. 22, 2022. Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended after a video of Worcester's arrest showed two of them beating the suspect while a third officer held him on the ground outside a convenience store. Attorneys for Worcester filed a lawsuit on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 over his arrest on Aug. 21 that has prompted state and federal criminal investigations. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

(AP) — A man who was beaten and held down by Arkansas law enforcement officers during an arrest outside a convenience store has filed a lawsuit over the encounter.

Attorneys for Randal Worcester filed the lawsuit on Monday over the 27-year-old’s arrest on August 21 that’s prompted state and federal criminal investigations.

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was filmed in a bystander’s video video repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester in the head before grabbing his hair and slamming him against the pavement. Another officer was holding Worcester down as a third also kneed him over and over.

 

