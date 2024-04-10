Lawsuit Filed To Stop Lower Valley Land Swap

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Multiple groups in the Rio Grande Valley are going to court to stop an approved land swap involving two ecologically-sensitive properties along coastal Cameron County.

The coalition of citizen and environmental groups is suing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to block it and SpaceX from moving forward with the exchange.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has already approved the deal, in which SpaceX would acquire 43 acres of Boca Chica Park from the TPWD while giving the department 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

The lawsuit claims the swap will harm the habitats of endangered species and ruin a recreational area popular with Valley residents. The suit also points out that SpaceX does not yet own the private acreage along Highway 100 that it’s proposing to give to the state.