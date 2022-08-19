Lawsuit Over Border Wall Alleges Environmental Damage

A lawsuit against the Biden administration over its decision to end construction of the border wall, is being allowed to go forward. It’s brought by activists who argue that without the fencing, a surge in illegal immigration is damaging the environment.

Julie Axelrod with the Center for Immigration Studies says the federal government failed to do an environmental assessment of its immigration policy. They argue that violates the National Environmental Policy Act.

One of the plaintiffs is a border rancher, who says migrants leave trash, set fires and negatively impact his land in other ways.