Lawsuit Seeks To Remove Sitting City Councilman From Ballot In Donna

A candidate for City Council in Donna is suing to have his opponent removed from the ballot because he allegedly doesn’t live in the city.

Former city councilman Oscar Gonzales is running against Eloy Avila, Junior, for the Place Four City Council seat. Gonzales sued the city, Councilman Avila and Donna’s City Secretary trying to keep Avila from running for reelection.

The judge declined to expedite the case, saying that Avila needs to respond to the lawsuit before he could make that ruling. He also said the issue could be decided after the election, if necessary.