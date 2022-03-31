TEXAS

Lawsuit Settled In Texas Child’s Brain-Eating Amoeba Death

(AP) — A Texas city has settled a lawsuit with the parents of a 3-year-old boy who died last September after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a splash pad he’d visited.

The Arlington City Council approved a $250,000 settlement Tuesday with the parents of Bakari Williams. He died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the amoeba.

The city said that as part of the settlement, it will invest in health and safety improvements, including technology to automatically shut off splash pads where water readings aren’t in acceptable ranges.

