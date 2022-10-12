Lawsuit: Utah Firm And Lawmaker Helped Mormons Hide Abuse

FILE - Republican Rep. Merrill Nelson speaks during a special session at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, on April 18, 2018. In a Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 filing, three children who were sexually abused by their father, the late Paul Adams, are accusing Nelson and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm, Kirton McConkie, of conspiring with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse, allowing it to go on for years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(AP)–Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years.

In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church.

The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.