Lawsuits, Recount Petitions Increasing In Texas Elections

Election officials in Texas say elections in the state are being increasingly challenged by lawsuits and recount petitions. Ever since the general election of November 2020, legal challenges and recount petitions have been on the rise, especially in lower-ballot elections statewide.

Texas law allows for challenges in very close elections, and requires automatic recounts under certain circumstances. But many recent challenges come from conservative activists challenging how an election was conducted. As the 2024 election approaches, Texas courts are still dealing with election challenges dating from 2021.