Lawyer: Admins Were Warned 3 Times The Day Boy Shot Teacher

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9, 2023. According to a Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, media advisory, the first-grade teacher from Virginia who was shot and seriously wounded by a 6-year-old student, has hired a trial attorney to represent her. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)

(AP) — An attorney says a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class plans to sue the school district.

Diane Toscano, a lawyer for the 25-year-old teacher, Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”

The boy shot Zwerner on Jan. 6 as she taught class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Toscano also said Zwerner is suing the district. Superintendent George Parker III has said no weapon was found when a tip prompted a search of the boy’s backpack earlier that day.

