Lawyer: Mental Health Assessment Needed For Colorado Suspect

Mourners walk along the temporary fence put up around the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place earlier in the week Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — The suspected gunman in the Boulder supermarket shooting has appeared in court for the first time. A defense attorney immediately asked for an assessment of his mental health. The lawyer for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa provided no details about what condition he might suffer from.

Alissa did not speak at Thursday’s hearing other than to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him of the 10 charges of first-degree murder he faces. He did not enter a plea. Alissa entered court in a wheelchair, presumably because of the gunshot wound to the leg that he suffered.