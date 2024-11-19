Lawyer Says Gaetz Allegedly Paid Women For Sex In 2017

An attorney says two of his clients have told the House Ethics Committee that former Congressman Matt Gaetz paid them for sex. Florida attorney Joel Leppard tells NBC News that one of his clients also saw Gaetz having sex with an underage woman at a house party in 2017. Gaetz is President-elect Trump’s pick to be the next Attorney General.

The House Ethics Committee is reportedly set to meet Wednesday to discuss its investigation into Gaetz and could vote to release it’s report into the allegations. The Justice Department has already investigated Gaetz and decided not to bring charges.