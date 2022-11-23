Lawyer: Teen Shot By San Antonio Cop Released From Hospital

FILE - In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. Brennand opened fire several times, wounding the unarmed teenager as he drove away. Cantu has been released from the hospital, his family's lawyer said Wednesday, Nov. 23. (San Antonio Police Department via AP, File)

(AP) — A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released from the hospital. A lawyer for Erik Cantu’s family says the 17-year-old went home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu’s parents say they’re “overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” but that he “still has a long road to recovery.” Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand. Brennand was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.