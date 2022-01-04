Lawyer: Texas Dad Didn’t Know Son Accused In Deaths Had Gun

This undated photo released by the Garland Police Department, shows Richard Acosta Jr., 33, a resident of Garland, Texas, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021, at a gas station convenience store in the suburb northeast of Dallas. Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose. (Garland Police Department via AP)

This undated photo released by the Garland Police Department, shows Richard Acosta Jr., 33, a resident of Garland, Texas, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in a shooting Sunday night, Dec. 26, 2021, at a gas station convenience store in the suburb northeast of Dallas. Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose. (Garland Police Department via AP)

(AP) — An attorney for a man accused of driving his son to a Dallas-area gas station store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth says the father didn’t know his son had a gun.

Attorney Heath Harris told The Dallas Morning News he believes evidence will show that 33-year-old Richard Acosta, who is charged with capital murder, is innocent.

Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland. Richard Acosta surrendered to police a day after the shooting.