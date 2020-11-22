Lawyers: Children Detained At Border Facing COVID Exposure

FILE - This Monday, May 20, 2019 file photo shows the Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas. Border Patrol agents are detaining about 65 immigrant children at a station in South Texas in conditions that don't control the spread of the coronavirus, with limited social distancing and a lack of access to soap or hand sanitizer, immigration lawyers said Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

(AP) – Immigration lawyers say Border Patrol agents are detaining about 65 immigrant children at a station in South Texas in poor conditions, with no room for social distancing and some wearing the same masks they had when they crossed the border.

A lawyer who visited the station at Weslaco, Texas, on Wednesday spoke to teenagers who had been detained there for at least three days, said Carlos Holguin, co-founder of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law. Both teens said they did not have access to soap or hand sanitizer.