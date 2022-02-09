Lawyers File Motion In Cameron County To Stop Execution Of Lucio

Lawyers for a South Texas woman are asking a Cameron County court to halt her execution. Attorneys for Melissa Lucio filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to withdraw or modify the execution warrant issued last month.

The lawyers say that Lucio’s April 27th execution date does not give them enough time to present arguments that could lead to clemency. Lucio was convicted of capital murder in the death of her daughter in 2008.

Lucio is one of six women currently facing execution in Texas, and is the only Hispanic woman on death row.