Lawyers For Migrants Claim Clients Received Death Threats

The migrants suing Governor Ron DeSantis are receiving death threats. That’s what their lawyer said Wednesday. Lawyers for Civil Rights is representing the plaintiffs who sued the governor and others on Tuesday for putting them on flights to Massachusetts.

Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal is the organization’s executive director and he says his clients have also received a barrage of hate messages. He asked a federal judge to keep the names of the plaintiffs a secret to protect them and the judge agreed to do so. The plaintiffs will be known as Yanet Doe, Pablo Doe and Jesus Doe.