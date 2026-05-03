The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in D.C. a week ago is on suicide precautions. That’s according to his lawyers, who have filed a motion to have the precautions removed, saying Cole Allen is not suicidal.

They claim Allen is being held in a padded cell in a straitjacket with the lights always on, and he can only leave for legal or medical visits.

The motion says a nurse cleared the 31-year-old Torrance teacher of the suicidal designation last week.